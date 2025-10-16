Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Planning underway for international force in Gaza, says US adviser


/Reuters / By L'Orient Today staff/Reuters, 16 October 2025 10:07

An aerial view shows Palestinians walking among the rubble after Israeli forces withdrew from the area, as part of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, on Oct. 11, 2025. Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

The United States is looking to establish a basic stabilization of Gaza and planning is underway for an international force to go into the Palestinian enclave, said a senior U.S. adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Wednesday.

"Right now what we're looking to accomplish is just a basic stabilization of the situation. The international stabilization force is starting to be constructed," said the senior U.S. adviser.

Among the countries the U.S. is speaking to about contributing to the force are Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar and Azerbaijan, said a second senior U.S. adviser, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

One of the advisers said that no one would force any Gazans to leave the Palestinian enclave.

"What we've said very clearly is that aid is going in, but no rebuilding money will go into areas that Hamas controls," the first adviser said.

"We're looking at starting to rebuild in areas that right now are Hamas-free zones."

Meanwhile, Hamas seeks to negotiate the clause on disarmament.

The United States is looking to establish a basic stabilization of Gaza and planning is underway for an international force to go into the Palestinian enclave, said a senior U.S. adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Wednesday."Right now what we're looking to accomplish is just a basic stabilization of the situation. The international stabilization force is starting to be constructed," said the senior U.S. adviser.Among the countries the U.S. is speaking to about contributing to the force are Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar and Azerbaijan, said a second senior U.S. adviser, also speaking on condition of anonymity.One of the advisers said that no one would force any Gazans to leave the Palestinian enclave."What we've said very clearly is that aid is going in, but no rebuilding money will...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read