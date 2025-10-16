Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines?

Having taken a tougher stance against Israel over the past two years, the Saudi crown prince continues to rely on cautious diplomacy regarding the Palestinian issue.

By Noura DOUKHI, 16 October 2025 10:43

Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines?

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), Nov. 18, 2022. (Credit: AFP)

He was not there on Monday, Oct. 13, when U.S. President Donald Trump set foot in Egypt to co-chair with Abdel Fattah al-Sissi the 'Summit for Peace' in Gaza.The diplomatic gathering, presented as historic in guaranteeing a cease-fire, attended by several key regional figures, such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) was also absent on Sept. 22 at U.N. headquarters in New York, even as all eyes were on Emmanuel Macron's announcement of France's recognition of the State of Palestine at a "conference on the two states" that was, notably, co-organized with Saudi Arabia.Throughout the two years of the Gaza war, the Saudi crown prince has taken a cautious...
