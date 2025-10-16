Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google He was not there on Monday, Oct. 13, when U.S. President Donald Trump set foot in Egypt to co-chair with Abdel Fattah al-Sissi the 'Summit for Peace' in Gaza.The diplomatic gathering, presented as historic in guaranteeing a cease-fire, attended by several key regional figures, such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) was also absent on Sept. 22 at U.N. headquarters in New York, even as all eyes were on Emmanuel Macron's announcement of France's recognition of the State of Palestine at a "conference on the two states" that was, notably, co-organized with Saudi Arabia.Throughout the two years of the Gaza war, the Saudi crown prince has taken a cautious...

He was not there on Monday, Oct. 13, when U.S. President Donald Trump set foot in Egypt to co-chair with Abdel Fattah al-Sissi the 'Summit for Peace' in Gaza.The diplomatic gathering, presented as historic in guaranteeing a cease-fire, attended by several key regional figures, such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) was also absent on Sept. 22 at U.N. headquarters in New York, even as all eyes were on Emmanuel Macron's announcement of France's recognition of the State of Palestine at a "conference on the two states" that was, notably, co-organized with Saudi Arabia.Throughout the two years of the Gaza war, the Saudi crown prince has taken a cautious...

