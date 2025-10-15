South Lebanon: 2 injured, building demolished in Israeli strike

The Israeli army once again violated the cease-fire in place since last November with Hezbollah, according to information from our correspondent in southern Lebanon.

In the late afternoon, a drone bombed a Rapid-type van on the Siddiqine-Kafra road (Sour district), at the Assi location, across from the Rammal Supermarket. Ambulances arrived at the scene to assist the wounded.

The drone fired two missiles, local residents reported.

The first targeted the vehicle but missed. The driver then got out of the van to flee, but a second missile hit him, seriously injuring him.

Another person present at the scene was also struck, and the unmanned aircraft continued to hover over the targeted area after the strike.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the Israeli army had carried out a previous drone strike near Wadi Jilo in the Sour district, seriously injuring the driver of a two-wheeler that was targeted, according to our correspondent and a report confirmed by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

At 5 a.m., a unit of the Israeli army infiltrated the locality of Mais al-Jabal, in the Marjayoun district, where it blew up a house in the al-Ksayer neighborhood, in the eastern part of the town. The explosions were heard in neighboring villages.

During the first two months of the cease-fire, last December and January, the Israeli army, then occupying a large area in southern Lebanon, had carried out the demolition of numerous buildings and infrastructure in Mais al-Jabal and its surroundings, which overlook the fertile Israeli area known as the “Finger of Galilee." Since then, Israeli soldiers have regularly infiltrated to blow up buildings along the border.

Other incidents were recorded: On Wednesday in the early afternoon, an Israeli army bulldozer crossed the border in the area known as “Ghassouna,” east of Blida in the Marjayoun district, where it carried out earthworks. A little later, a resident found an Israeli drone in a field in Aita al-Shaab (Bint Jbeil). According to our correspondent, the device had crashed some time ago.