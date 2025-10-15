Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

UN humanitarian chief says Israel should immediately open Gaza crossings to aid


AFP / 15 October 2025 19:39

Palestinians gather to receive food rations distributed by a charity kitchen in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the center of the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 15, 2025, two days after a cease-fire came into effect. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told AFP on Wednesday that Israel should immediately open crossings into Gaza for humanitarian aid as part of a cease-fire deal.

"It should happen now. We want it to happen immediately as part of this agreement," Fletcher said in an interview in Cairo, referring to the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Fletcher is expected to go to the lifeline Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which has been closed for several months, on Thursday.

