UN humanitarian chief says Israel should immediately open Gaza crossings to aid

U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told AFP on Wednesday that Israel should immediately open crossings into Gaza for humanitarian aid as part of a cease-fire deal.

"It should happen now. We want it to happen immediately as part of this agreement," Fletcher said in an interview in Cairo, referring to the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Fletcher is expected to go to the lifeline Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which has been closed for several months, on Thursday.