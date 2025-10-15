Economy Ministry inspects brokers operating near Dekwaneh vehicle registration center

The Insurance Control Commission, a body affiliated with the Economy and Trade Ministry, announced Wednesday that it had conducted field visits in the area around the vehicle registration center in Dekwaneh, in Beirut's northern suburbs, accompanied by members of the General Directorate of State Security.

According to the state-run National News Agency, inspectors specifically checked brokers selling insurance policies to ensure they complied with the law. Those found in violation were cited.

The Commission stated that it "will carry out similar inspections in various Lebanese regions, in order to strengthen the transparency of the sector and safeguard the rights of policyholders."

"We will take the necessary legal measures against those who break the existing laws and operate illegally in the insurance sector," a statement said.

Vehicle registration and technical inspection centers in Lebanon have been closed on numerous occasions, for varying lengths of time in recent years, due to strikes by employees and judicial proceedings against certain officials, including the head of the department, on suspicion of corruption.

For several months, it was impossible to register vehicles, obtain license plates or get driver's licenses.

The administration then gradually reopened, notably after military personnel were trained to carry out certain procedures.