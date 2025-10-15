Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington denies rumors of tension between her and Rajji

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, denied on Wednesday rumors of tension between her and Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Rajji.

"I have seen some posts suggesting tension between Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Rajji and me. Let me be clear, those claims are entirely false," she wrote on Facebook.

"We had an excellent trip to the United Nations General Assembly [last month], where our entire delegation worked together in full harmony and with one shared purpose: representing our country proudly on the global stage ... It is an honor to work alongside Minister Rajji, whose dedication and courage continue to strengthen our nation’s voice abroad," she added.

It appears that the rumors were not widely circulated, as only one post was found by L’Orient Today following a search: A Facebook page named “Lebanon.Akkar.News” reported earlier on Wednesday that a “major dispute” took place between Rajji and Mouawad during Lebanon’s official delegation’s visit to the UN General Assembly, "over the minister’s conduct and performance," which Mouawad reportedly considered "inappropriate with Lebanon’s diplomatic image."