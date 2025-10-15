Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza


AFP / 15 October 2025 17:34

Red Crescent vehicles and refrigerated trucks are parked at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 15, 2025, after transporting the bodies of Palestinians who were detained by Israel. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

Israel returned the bodies of 45 Palestinians on Wednesday, bringing the total number handed over to 90, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

Under a cease-fire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned. 

On Monday, Hamas gave up three Israeli bodies and one Nepalese for transfer. On Tuesday, three more Israelis and one as yet unidentified body that the military says was not that of someone listed among the deceased hostages.

