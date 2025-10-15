Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza

Israel returned the bodies of 45 Palestinians on Wednesday, bringing the total number handed over to 90, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

Under a cease-fire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

On Monday, Hamas gave up three Israeli bodies and one Nepalese for transfer. On Tuesday, three more Israelis and one as yet unidentified body that the military says was not that of someone listed among the deceased hostages.