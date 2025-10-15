Sharaa arrives in Moscow to discuss Russian bases and request Moscow to hand over Assad

Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa will formally request that Russia hand over former ruler Bashar al-Assad to face trial for alleged war crimes, during his first official visit to Moscow on Wednesday, Syrian officials said.

The Kremlin confirmed that President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow with Sharaa later in the day, marking the Syrian leader’s first trip to Russia since coming to power after Assad’s ouster last December. The discussions will include the fate of Russian military bases in Syria, economic cooperation, and future military arrangements.

Sharaa, a former commander of Syria’s al-Qaeda affiliate who later led the Islamist coalition that toppled Assad, is seeking Russian cooperation on several critical issues. A senior Syrian government official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said:

"Sharaa will ask the Russian president to hand over all individuals who committed war crimes and are in Russia, most notably Bashar al-Assad."

Assad, who ruled Syria for over two decades and was a close ally of Moscow, sought refuge in Russia after being deposed. He and his family are now living discreetly in the Russian capital, according to local media reports.

Sharaa’s visit, described by Syrian sources as “sensitive,” reflects the new government's attempt to redefine Syria's strategic relationship with Moscow. Despite Russia’s long-standing support for Assad — including military intervention in 2015 that shifted the tide of the 14-year civil war — the new authorities in Damascus have expressed a desire for peaceful cooperation with the Kremlin.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that Sharaa arrived in Russia to “hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on bilateral relations between the two countries and regional and international developments of common interest.”

According to Syrian officials, discussions will also cover:

The future of Russian military bases, including the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia, the naval facility in Tartus, and the military presence at Qamishli airport.

Concerns over rearming Assad loyalists, with Damascus seeking guarantees that Russia will not assist remnants of Assad’s forces.

Economic matters, including requests for favorable wheat deals, war damage compensation, and potential Russian involvement in rebuilding the Syrian military.

Israeli threats in the south, with Sharaa reportedly seeking Russian support against expanded demilitarized zones and proposing the redeployment of Russian military police as a stabilizing force.





On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia believed Damascus wanted its bases to remain operational and floated the idea of using them as logistical hubs to transport aid to Africa.

Despite the mounting tensions around Assad’s presence, analysts say Russia is unlikely to hand over its longtime ally. “Russia prides itself on protecting its foreign partners,” said one observer. Lavrov confirmed that Moscow granted Assad asylum due to threats to his life.

The Kremlin has said it does not expect a joint press conference after the meeting, which was scheduled to begin around 1000 GMT.

