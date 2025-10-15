Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL

Families of three hostages announce return of remains


AFP / By AFP, 15 October 2025 10:14

Women sing the national anthem while holding an Israeli flag as a convoy transporting the bodies of deceased hostages, kidnapped during the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, arrives at Abu Kabir forensic centre, as part of a prisoner-hostage swap and a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel Oct. 15, 2025. (Credit: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

Three of the four bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza returned by Hamas late Tuesday have been identified, their families said on Wednesday following forensic confirmation of their identities.

"It is with immense sadness and pain that we announce the return of the body of our beloved Ouriel Baruch from the Gaza Strip, after two long years of prayer, hope, and faith," said the family of the Jerusalem resident who was kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, at the Nova festival at the age of 35.

The relatives of Tamir Nimrodi and Eitan Levy also announced their return to Israel. Eitan Levy, a 53-year-old taxi driver, was killed after dropping off a friend at Kibbutz Beeri on the morning of the Hamas attack. Tamir Nimrodi, an 18-year-old soldier, was captured at a military base on the Gaza border.

