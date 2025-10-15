Israel will allow Rafah crossing to open, ramp up aid, broadcaster Kan reports

Israel will allow Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt to open on Wednesday and increase the amount of humanitarian aid coming into the enclave, public broadcaster Kan reported, after Hamas handed over more bodies of deceased hostages.

Subject to Israel's security approval, Gazans who had left the enclave during the war will be allowed back in for the first time and others will be allowed to cross out through the Rafah crossing, Kan reported.

Some 600 trucks carrying mainly food and medical supplies, as well as equipment needed for repairing damaged infrastructure, will be allowed in, Kan said. There was no immediate comment from Israeli or Palestinian officials.

Israel had threatened to keep the Rafah border crossing shut on Tuesday, citing Hamas' failure to meet its obligations under the Gaza cease-fire agreement and hand over bodies of deceased hostages that it was holding.

Hours later Hamas handed four coffins over to Israel through the International Committee of the Red Cross. Three have so far been identified as Israeli hostages but there were doubts about the fourth body handed over, Israeli media reported.