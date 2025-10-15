First 'positive' and 'frank' day for Lebanon at IMF and World Bank annual meetings

World Bank HQ in Washington on April 21, 2025. (Illustrative photo: Philippe Hage Boutros/L'Orient Today)
The Lebanese delegation participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, scheduled from October 13 to 18, arrived over the weekend in Washington. While discussions on its first day in the U.S. capital were dubbed 'positive' and 'frank,' the main message delivered by counterparts was that Lebanon must move faster, despite difficulties posed by the security situation, according to a source on the ground who requested anonymity.The delegation is made up of roughly the same members who attended the spring meetings held by the two organizations in Washington last April, namely Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) Governor Karim Souhaid, and President of the Institut des Finances (Institute of Finance, IoF) Basil Fuleihan, Lamia Moubayed-Bissat. The...
