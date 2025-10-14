Rajji and Abdelatty discuss Gaza cease-fire and strengthening bilateral relations

Lebanese Foreign Minister Joe Rajji spoke by phone Tuesday with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, to discuss the latest developments regarding the Gaza cease-fire, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Rajji praised "the efforts made to end the suffering of the Palestinian people" and expressed hope that "Arab and international initiatives will lead to a lasting agreement, ensuring an end to bloodshed and allowing the Palestinians to establish their state."

Israel and Hamas signed off on a cease-fire agreement following a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump. The agreement was signed on Monday in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, in the presence of several heads of state, and the prisoner exchange operation began immediately after.

Rajji also discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them with his Egyptian counterpart, stressing the importance of continuing coordination in various fields.