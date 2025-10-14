New General Security Services Available Through LibanPost Starting Oct. 15

General Security (GS) announced Tuesday the new services that LibanPost will provide starting Oct. 15, which were previously handled by GS itself. A statement includes a table detailing the department name, service type, request type and the required stamp for each application.

It is now possible to certify a true copy of your passport or a travel document, or replace your bio metric passport at the "passport department" in post office branches. At the "Arabs and Foreigners" department, users can renew their annual residency permit, including for the child of a work permit holder, a son or daughter of a Lebanese woman whose passport is valid for less than a year, or for a Syrian property owner.

It is also possible to submit a visa application for a domestic worker, renew an entry or ordinary visa, or cancel a departure certificate.





According to the statement, this initiative reflects GS’s aim to "provide the best services to citizens" and to "make these services more accessible, faster, and simpler, without the constraints of long waits."

GS Director Hassan Choucair noted that this measure is part of a strategic plan to modernize the administration and digitize services, specifying that it is "the first step in an integrated digital process that will soon allow citizens to complete all their transactions online, with documents delivered directly to their homes." The statement concludes that this project aims to "anchor the standards of a modern and efficient administration," while strengthening "public trust through fast, secure, and innovative services."

The Lebanese state has started a digitization process in some of its public administrations, where formalities, until just a few years ago, were still done by hand. Since 2023, civil status records have been digitized, whereas previously they were always handwritten, frequently leading to errors.