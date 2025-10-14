Aoun receives adviser from British Defense Ministry

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received Admiral Edward Ahlgren, adviser to the British Defense Ministry for Middle Eastern affairs, at the Baabda Presidential Palace, heading a delegation, the presidency said in a post on X.

The discussion covered the situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as recent developments, notably following the agreement between Hamas and Israel to end the Gaza war, and the Sharm al-Sheikh meeting to sign the deal on Monday, attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and several heads of state.

The head of state thanked the United Kingdom for its ongoing support to Lebanon, particularly regarding the construction of observation towers on the eastern (with Syria) and southern (with Israel) borders.

In February 2024, London reportedly proposed building watchtowers on the southern border, similar to the surveillance towers already installed for over a decade in the Baalbeck region. In 2012, London completed construction of 82 towers and forward operating bases to oversee the border with Syria in response to any attempted infiltration into Lebanon by Islamists.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also received Admiral Ahlgren.