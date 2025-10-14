UN, Red Cross demand opening of all Gaza crossings to allow in aid

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross called Tuesday for all crossings into Gaza to be opened to allow desperately needed aid into the war-torn Palestinian territory.

A fragile truce in Gaza, introduced under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, needs to see crossings opened to flood the famine-hit territory with aid, they said.

"That's what humanitarians, including ICRC, have been calling for in the last hours, making sure that, because of the huge needs, all entry points can be open," Red Cross spokesperson Christian Cardon told reporters in Geneva.

The U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA's spokesperson Jens Laerke added: "We need all of them open."

He acknowledged that not all of the crossings were currently "functional," with some "partially destroyed," while road clearance was needed inside Gaza to allow trucks in.

"We are calling for that to be repaired so that they can become operational," he said.

"We're advocating with everyone."

On Aug. 22, the United Nations declared a famine in Gaza, the first in the Middle East, after experts warned 500,000 people faced a "catastrophic" threat.

Israel has accused Hamas of manufacturing a crisis and stealing aid.

Laerke said Tuesday that the U.N. had 190,000 metric tonnes of aid waiting and ready to go into Gaza.