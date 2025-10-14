Trump says 'will decide' for the future of Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said after the summit in Egypt on Tuesday, he "will decide what I think is right" for the future of Gaza and the Palestinians.

The head of state declared on the plane taking him back to Washington, "A lot of people like the one-state solution, some people like the two-state solution. We'll have to see."

Trump made a brief visit to the Middle East to join regional leaders Monday in signing a declaration meant to cement a cease-fire in Gaza after two years of war.

"I will decide what I think is right, but I'd be in coordination with other states and other countries," he told journalists aboard Air Force One.

Around three-quarters of the 193 U.N. member states recognize the Palestinian state proclaimed in 1988 by the exiled Palestinian leadership.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, criticized the decision last month by allies including Britain and Canada to recognize Palestine as a state.