Egyptian president says Gaza deal "opens a new era of peace and stability" in the Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi said Monday in a speech that a two-state solution was "the only way to achieve the ambitions of Palestinians and Israelis and live in peace and that the Gaza deal "opens a new era of peace and stability" in the Middle East.

Sissi, who on Monday signed a joint statement with fellow guarantors of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, said it marked a "historic day" for peace, laying the foundation for a two-state solution.