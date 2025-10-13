Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA SUMMIT

Egyptian president says Gaza deal "opens a new era of peace and stability" in the Middle East

Trump tells the summit "we have peace in the Middle East" while Sisi says that "only a two-state solution" will bring peace.

By L'Orient Today staff, 13 October 2025 21:43

US President Donald Trump (left) speaks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the summit in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi said Monday in a speech that a two-state solution was "the only way to achieve the ambitions of Palestinians and Israelis and live in peace and that the Gaza deal "opens a new era of peace and stability" in the Middle East.

Sissi, who on Monday signed a joint statement with fellow guarantors of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, said it marked a "historic day" for peace, laying the foundation for a two-state solution.

