Non-residential rents: Confusion persists for both tenants and landlords

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Two months after it took effect, uncertainty still surrounds the implementation of the law on non-residential leases signed before July 1992. The numerous amendments and corrections made to the text over the course of 2025 have left both long-standing tenants and property owners of thousands of commercial premises — shops, restaurants, offices, factories and more — confused. For now, each side is watching and waiting for the other to make the first move.Ramzi*, who manages a 40-square-meter grocery store near the Commodore Hotel, remains unsure. “My father has rented this shop since 1967. Will the new rent be based on 8 percent of the property’s market value?” he asked, noting that the latest version of the law sets that reference rate at 5 percent (see box). “I admit I don’t know all the details of the final text. I need to discuss it...

Two months after it took effect, uncertainty still surrounds the implementation of the law on non-residential leases signed before July 1992. The numerous amendments and corrections made to the text over the course of 2025 have left both long-standing tenants and property owners of thousands of commercial premises — shops, restaurants, offices, factories and more — confused. For now, each side is watching and waiting for the other to make the first move.Ramzi*, who manages a 40-square-meter grocery store near the Commodore Hotel, remains unsure. “My father has rented this shop since 1967. Will the new rent be based on 8 percent of the property’s market value?” he asked, noting that the latest version of the law sets that reference rate at 5 percent (see box). “I admit I don’t know all the details of the final text. I need...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in