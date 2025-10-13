Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

HOSTAGE RELEASE

Israeli military received all 20 living hostages released by Hamas


By Reuters, 13 October 2025 11:53

Israeli military received all 20 living hostages released by Hamas

Palestinians gather around a Red Cross vehicle transporting hostages, held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack, following their handover as part of a ceasefire and hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

Israeli military said it had received all 20 living hostages released by Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza on Monday, under the first phase of a cease-fire agreement with Israel which was set to release hundreds of Palestinians from its jails in exchange.

Israeli military said it had received all 20 living hostages released by Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza on Monday, under the first phase of a cease-fire agreement with Israel which was set to release hundreds of Palestinians from its jails in exchange.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read