Israeli military received all 20 living hostages released by Hamas

Israeli military said it had received all 20 living hostages released by Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza on Monday, under the first phase of a cease-fire agreement with Israel which was set to release hundreds of Palestinians from its jails in exchange.
Israeli military said it had received all 20 living hostages released by Palestinian militant group Hamas from Gaza on Monday, under the first phase of a cease-fire agreement with Israel which was set to release hundreds of Palestinians from its jails in exchange.