HOSTAGE RELEASE

Hamas handed over all 20 living hostages to Red Cross


AFP / By AFP, 13 October 2025 11:08

Hamas handed over all 20 living hostages to Red Cross

A woman reacts as people celebrate at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv as news came out that a Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up a second group of Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

Hamas handed over all 20 surviving Israeli hostages to Red Cross representatives in Gaza on Monday, Israel’s public broadcaster reported.

The group was released in two batches, with a second group of 13 hostages transferred in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the broadcaster said. 

