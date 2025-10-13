Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

EU to resume Rafah border control mission, Kallas says


By Reuters, 13 October 2025 10:45

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas talks to the press after attending the 29th GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Meeting in Kuwait on Oct. 6, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

The European Union will resume its monitoring mission at the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

"Securing peace in Gaza will be extraordinarily complex," Kallas said in a post on X.

"The EU stands ready to do its part. On Wednesday, it will restart a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt."

