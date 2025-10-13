EU to resume Rafah border control mission, Kallas says

The European Union will resume its monitoring mission at the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.
"Securing peace in Gaza will be extraordinarily complex," Kallas said in a post on X.
"The EU stands ready to do its part. On Wednesday, it will restart a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt."
