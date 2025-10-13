Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Syrian Kurdish leader tells AFP preliminary agreement reached to merge forces with Damascus


AFP / By AFP, 13 October 2025 10:42

Syrian Kurdish leader tells AFP preliminary agreement reached to merge forces with Damascus

A member of the Kurdish internal security forces carries a weapon during a demonstration held under the slogan ‘By our will, we will protect our revolution,’ in Qamishli, Syria, on Sept. 17, 2025. (Credit: Orhan Qereman/Reuters)

Syrian Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi has announced to AFP that he had reached a "preliminary agreement" with Damascus on the integration of his troops into the Syrian security forces.

In an interview with AFP in Hasakeh, northeastern Syria on Sunday, Abdi said the two sides had reached "a preliminary understanding regarding the mechanism for integrating the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) and the (Kurdish) Internal Security Forces within the framework of defense and interior ministries".

