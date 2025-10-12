The Lebanese troupe ‘Swan Dance’ wins first place in a dance competition in Spain

The Lebanese troupe “Swan Dance” shone at the 2025 edition of the “Mediterranean Folk Fest”, organized by Fiestalonia Milenio on Oct. 2 in Lloret de Mar, Spain.

The Lebanese dancers of the troupe, based in Zahle (Western Beqaa), won first place in the collective folk dance category, ahead of a Hungarian troupe (2nd place) and a Spanish troupe (3rd place).

Fiestalonia Milenio is one of Europe’s largest amateur dance festivals, bringing together competitors from around the world. The 2025 edition of the Mediterranean Folk Fest featured representatives from 26 different countries. This success was made possible thanks to an original choreography by Chantal Rabay and guidance from Gowa Zoghbi and Christelle Rabay.

The troupe proudly represented Lebanon among dozens of international groups, delivering performances that impressed the audience with their technical mastery and deep cultural significance.