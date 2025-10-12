Spain says Israel frees its last Gaza flotilla members

Israel has released the five remaining Spanish detainees from flotillas it blocked while they were carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists to devastated Gaza, sources at Spain's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Israel has this month intercepted in international waters two flotillas aiming to break its blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations has declared a famine after two years of brutal conflict.

Israel arrested the crews, with Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg among the dozens of activists of various nationalities, sparking huge protests in Europe.

Israel has been releasing them over recent days, with Spanish foreign ministry sources saying: "The last five members of the flotilla held by Israel are now on their way to Spain."

Among them is a member of the first flotilla who was not included in a first wave of releases after allegedly biting an Israeli prison officer.

"There are no more Spaniards from the flotilla detained in Israel," the ministry sources added.

Almost 50 other Spanish flotilla members had returned home during the past week.

The activists have complained of mistreatment during their detention in Israel. Israeli authorities have denied the allegations.