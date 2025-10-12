Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Mapping Israel's planned withdrawal from Gaza

The cease-fire agreement provides for an Israeli withdrawal in three stages, reducing control from 80 percent to 18 percent of Gaza's territory.

L'OLJ / By Enzo Quenescourt, 12 October 2025 11:02

Lire cet article en Français
Mapping Israel's planned withdrawal from Gaza

Israeli soldiers advance along the barrier separating Israel from the Gaza Strip. Jack Guez/AFP

As a first step toward ending the war at noon on Friday, the Israeli army withdrew beyond the “yellow line,” as outlined in the cease-fire agreement signed a day earlier between Israel and Hamas. The withdrawal was confirmed by the U.S. military. As a result, Israel now occupies just over half of the Gaza Strip. Letter from Gaza Diaries from Gaza: The morning the war ended On Sept. 29, the White House released an initial map of the enclave featuring three roughly sketched lines. Using this as a reference, L’Orient-Le Jour produced a first series of maps. Each line represents the limits behind which the Israeli army must retreat at the end of each of the three phases set out in the Trump plan.Before the cease-fire agreement, the Israeli army controlled about 80 percent of Gaza’s territory and was preparing to fully encircle Gaza City...
