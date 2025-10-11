Disarmament of Hamas 'out of the question,' says group official

The disarmament of Hamas, provided for in the plan by U.S. President Donald Trump on Gaza, is "out of the question," a Hamas official told AFP on Saturday.

"The proposed surrender of arms is out of the question and non-negotiable," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Israel and Hamas reached a cease-fire agreement in Egypt on Thursday, which took effect Friday. The deal calls for the release of hostages held in Gaza within 72 hours in exchange for prisoners detained by Israel.

This agreement is based on a plan announced in late September by Trump to end two years of war.

The plan's second phase, a key point of disagreement between Israel and Hamas, concerns the disarmament of the group, the exile of its fighters, and the ongoing phased withdrawal of Israel troops from Gaza.