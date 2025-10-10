Large seizure of illegally cut wood in Marjayoun

The Marjayoun forestry office (southern Lebanon), under the Agriculture Ministry, halted a large illegal tree-cutting operation in a local forest. The office detected this illegal activity during one of its routine patrols. No permits for such activity had been issued in the area.

After notifying the Ministry and completing the investigation, the forest rangers were able to locate those responsible for the logging and the warehouse where the trunks were stored. At the site, about 50 tons of wood were seized, and an official report was filed.

Illegal logging intensifies every year as winter approaches. In a statement, the Ministry said it “will work tirelessly to protect Lebanon’s forests,” calling on residents to help identify violators.