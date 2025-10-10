'Who opened the support front?': LF after Berri slams government

The Lebanese Forces (LF) responded on Friday to the accusations made the day before by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri against the government, whom he accused of not paying enough attention to southern Lebanon and reconstruction after the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

In a statement, the LF countered that the war was due to the opening by Hezbollah, an ally of Berri, of a "support front" for Hamas in southern Lebanon after Oct. 7, 2023, and that reconstruction funds could not come from "the Lebanese, most of whom opposed" the war.

"Some are now lamenting the fate of the villages of the South and their residents... pointing the finger at the current government as if it were responsible for the failed reconstruction. We ask these people: Who decided to enter the 'support war' begun on Oct. 8, 2023, which led to the destruction of the South? Was it the government that made that decision? Did it approve it?" asked the LF in the text, which does not name Berri directly.

Berri, head of the Amal movement, had reproached the Cabinet for "not even greeting the residents of border villages" upon their return after the cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel in November 2024, following more than 13 months of war between the two parties. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam responded to the criticism that evening, expressing his "very great surprise" at these remarks and recalling several actions taken by the executive following the cease-fire.

"Reconstruction requires massive funds, at a time when the state has not even taken the slightest step toward exiting the financial and economic crisis that has hit Lebanon since 2019. So where could this state find funds for reconstruction?" the LF continued. "Even if those funds were available in the pockets of the Lebanese — which is impossible — by what right could they be taken from the vast majority of Lebanese who opposed the 'support war' and its consequences?" continued the party led by Samir Geagea, a well-known opponent of Hezbollah.

"Reconstruction requires billions of dollars, which can only be obtained from Lebanon’s friends, both East and West. Everyone knows that the reluctance of Lebanon’s friends to offer their help is due to the lack of a real state — one that alone can control decisions on war and armament," the LF went on.

Berri had also brought up the 2026 budget on Thursday, noting that he had not yet reviewed it, but that "it will not pass unless it includes a clear clause related to reconstruction." On this point, the LF — naming the legislative chief this time — expressed their "surprise that such a statement would come from someone of Mr. Berri’s age and experience." "Parliament is a full-fledged constitutional institution, and no one can have a monopoly or control over it. The adoption or rejection of the budget is up to the parliamentary majority," they insisted.