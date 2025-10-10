Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Israel completes first phase of withdrawal, says Witkoff


AFP / By AFP, 10 October 2025 15:49

Israel completes first phase of withdrawal, says Witkoff

Israeli army soldiers gather near infantry-fighting vehicles (IFVs) at a position along the Israel-Gaza border fence on Oct. 10, 2025.(Credit: Jack Guez/AFP)

Israel's Defense Forces have completed the first phase of their withdrawal from Gaza, commencing the 72-hour period for the hostages' release, a top White House envoy said Friday, citing the Pentagon.

The U.S. military's Central Command "has confirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces completed the first phase withdrawal to the yellow line at 12PM local time," President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on X. "The 72 hour period to release the hostages has begun."

Israel's Defense Forces have completed the first phase of their withdrawal from Gaza, commencing the 72-hour period for the hostages' release, a top White House envoy said Friday, citing the Pentagon.

The U.S. military's Central Command "has confirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces completed the first phase withdrawal to the yellow line at 12PM local time," President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on X. "The 72 hour period to release the hostages has begun."

