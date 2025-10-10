Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

The Gaza deal, a turning point Hezbollah watches with caution

The party has expressed measured support, fearing less a new war against Lebanon than one against Iran.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 10 October 2025 13:57

Lire cet article en Français
The Gaza deal, a turning point Hezbollah watches with caution

Residents examine a destroyed car targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the Lebanese village of Zebdine, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)

Praised around the world, the Gaza cease-fire agreement reached overnight Wednesday to Thursday between Israel and Hamas, under the auspices of U.S. President Donald Trump, marks an exceptional turning point that could herald a new geopolitical era and new regional balances, particularly in Lebanon.Cautious, Hezbollah — which had initially criticized Trump’s efforts through the words of its leader — says it welcomes the deal for now, while waiting to see how it will be implemented on the ground. Yet the disarmament of Hamas, included in the terms of the agreement, could accelerate Hezbollah’s own. Dig deeper Gaza peace plan: Political and military implications for Lebanon This is an objective sought not only by the Lebanese government but also by the Americans, who want to see an end to Iran-backed “resistance” militias.At first...
Praised around the world, the Gaza cease-fire agreement reached overnight Wednesday to Thursday between Israel and Hamas, under the auspices of U.S. President Donald Trump, marks an exceptional turning point that could herald a new geopolitical era and new regional balances, particularly in Lebanon.Cautious, Hezbollah — which had initially criticized Trump’s efforts through the words of its leader — says it welcomes the deal for now, while waiting to see how it will be implemented on the ground. Yet the disarmament of Hamas, included in the terms of the agreement, could accelerate Hezbollah’s own. Dig deeper Gaza peace plan: Political and military implications for Lebanon This is an objective sought not only by the Lebanese government but also by the Americans, who want to see an end to Iran-backed “resistance”...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top