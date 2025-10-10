The Gaza deal, a turning point Hezbollah watches with caution

Residents examine a destroyed car targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the Lebanese village of Zebdine, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)
Praised around the world, the Gaza cease-fire agreement reached overnight Wednesday to Thursday between Israel and Hamas, under the auspices of U.S. President Donald Trump, marks an exceptional turning point that could herald a new geopolitical era and new regional balances, particularly in Lebanon.Cautious, Hezbollah — which had initially criticized Trump’s efforts through the words of its leader — says it welcomes the deal for now, while waiting to see how it will be implemented on the ground. Yet the disarmament of Hamas, included in the terms of the agreement, could accelerate Hezbollah’s own. Dig deeper Gaza peace plan: Political and military implications for Lebanon This is an objective sought not only by the Lebanese government but also by the Americans, who want to see an end to Iran-backed “resistance” militias.At first...
