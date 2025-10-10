Israel army says cease-fire came into effect at 0900 GMT

The Israeli military said a cease-fire in Gaza took effect at 0900 GMT on Friday, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a truce and hostage-release deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"IDF: The Cease-fire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00," the military said in a statement.

"Since 12:00 (0900 GMT), IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages."