GAZA

Hostages, prisoner releases must be handled with 'dignity,' says Red Cross


AFP / By AFP, 10 October 2025 12:36

Palestinians gather on a street in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

The International Committee of the Red Cross Friday said all releases of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners called for in the Gaza ceasefire agreement should be carried out "safely and with dignity."

"The coming days are critical. I urge the parties to hold to their commitments. Release operations must be carried out safely and with dignity," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement, also calling for humanitarian assistance to "resume urgently at full capacity and be delivered to people safely wherever they are."

