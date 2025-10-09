Two injured in war debris explosion and drone strike

While the deal between Israel and Hamas dominates global headlines, the Israeli army continues its daily attacks in south Lebanon. On Thursday, early in the afternoon, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the outskirts of the village of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district), lightly injuring a farmer, Ismail Nasser, and killing some of his livestock, reports our correspondent in the region. In June 2023, Nasser had opposed an Israeli bulldozer incursion onto his plot of land.

In the morning, a man was injured in the hand in south Lebanon, between Mais al-Jabal and Blida (Marjeyoun district) following the explosion of a device dating back to the war period, according to our correspondent in south Lebanon and the Ministry of Health.

The injured man was transported to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil, our correspondent said, while the ministry once again warned residents of towns and villages bombed by Israel, urging them to exercise caution around "any suspicious object."

Meanwhile, during the night on Wednesday, the Israeli army detonated an uninhabited house in Mais al-Jabal, in the southeast neighborhood near the public primary and technical school at 4 a.m., our south Lebanon correspondent also reported.

The explosion, which did not cause injuries, resulted in significant damage to neighboring inhabited houses, according to Civil Defense and the Islamic Mission Scouts association (al-Rissala, a rescue organization affiliated with the Amal movement) who responded to the scene.

The night was also marked by intense low-altitude drone overflights of the villages of Zahrani.

On Nov. 27, 2024, a truce ended more than a year of deadly conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. But the Israeli army continues its daily strikes mainly in south Lebanon, but also in other regions, targeting especially members of the Shiite party it accuses of attempting to regroup its forces, as well as civilians.

According to the U.N., in early October, 103 civilians had been killed in Lebanon since the cease-fire went into effect.