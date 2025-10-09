France hosts Arab, Europe ministers for talks on 'day after' Gaza war

PARIS — France on Thursday hosts foreign ministers from Arab and European countries for talks on helping the Palestinians once the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas ends, a meeting that comes hours after the two sides agreed on a cease-fire deal.

The agreement on a first phase of the truce includes releasing the remaining living Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinians held by Israel. It is a major step towards ending a war in which Israel killed more than 67,000 people and unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe.

The deal brokered through indirect talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh came two years after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. That was followed by a relentless Israeli assault on the besieged and blockaded enclave.

While Europe has strongly supported the cease-fire efforts spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington and several European countries are at odds over whether it is the right moment to recognize a Palestinian state.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a Sept. 22 speech at the United Nations, recognized a Palestinian state on the heels of similar announcements by Canada, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

The Paris meeting brings together the top diplomats of five key Arab states — Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — with European counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK. Turkey and the European Union will also be represented.

"This meeting will enable work on the implementation of the peace plan and the framework for the 'day after' by specifying the aspects of a collective commitment," said a French foreign ministry statement.

It would focus on security, governance and reconstruction of the Palestinian territories after the war, it said.

'Unnecessary and harmful'

Before the cease-fire deal was announced, the Paris meeting had angered Israel, further straining French-Israeli relations in the wake of Macron's recognition of a Palestinian state, which infuriated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar had, in a message on ,X denounced the "unnecessary and harmful" meeting "concocted behind Israel's back" at the sensitive moment of the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The agenda includes the International Stabilization Force evoked by Trump as part of his peace plan and support for the Palestinian Authority, which runs the occupied West Bank, a French diplomatic source said this week, asking not to be named.

"It is essential to act together and get down to work," said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Berlin has repeatedly said it disagrees with the move by France and other European countries to recognise a Palestinian state now.

The meeting is due to get underway at 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), followed by a news conference by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

It was not immediately clear if Macron, who on Wednesday met Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein and has hailed the cease-fire deal as providing "great hope" for the region, would attend.