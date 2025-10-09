Aoun welcomes agreement between Israel and Hamas

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun welcomed the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of a Gaza cease-fire on Thursday, according to a statement released on the president's X account.

"President Aoun expressed his hope that this agreement constitutes a first step towards a permanent cease-fire and an end to the human suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza," the statement reads. U.S. President Donald Trump first announced a deal had been made on Wednesday evening, Washington time.

Aoun stressed "the need to pursue international and regional efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the region, which guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative adopted by the Arab summit in Beirut in 2002." During that summit, led by Saudi Arabia, Arab League member states all signed on to a proposal offering normalization with Israel, in return for a full withdrawal by Israel from the occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, Gaza, the Golan Heights.

Aoun also expressed the hope that "Israel will respond to the appeals of Arab and foreign leaders to put an end to its aggressive policy in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, and create a climate conducive to the establishment of a just, comprehensive and lasting peace that ensures stability in the Middle East region."

Israel continues to attack Lebanon on a daily basis despite having agreed to a cease-fire with Hezbollah in November of last year. It also occupies six areas inside Lebanon along the Blue Line. More than 310 people including more than 100 civilians have been killed by Israel since the ostensible truce came into effect.