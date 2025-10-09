Nobel peace committee had last meeting on Monday

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate.

This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a cease-fire and the release of hostages.

The deal, seen as a major step toward ending the two years of war in Gaza, was struck under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made no secret of the fact that he believes he is worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The last meeting of the Nobel Committee took place on Monday," Erik Aasheim, spokesman for the Norwegian Nobel Institute, told AFP.

Comprised of five members, the Nobel Committee typically makes its decision several days or even weeks before and meets one last time in the run-up to the official announcement.

"The final touches were made on Monday, but we never disclose when the Nobel Committee makes its decision," Aasheim added.

No further committee meetings are scheduled before the laureate's name is revealed on Friday at 11:00 am (0900 GMT), he explained.

"There will be a laureate this year," he said, even as some experts have speculated that the Nobel Committee — due to the deteriorated geopolitical situation — might refrain from awarding the prize.

Claiming a role in resolving multiple conflicts, Trump has repeatedly asserted since his return to the White House in January that he deserves the nod.

He recently said that it would be "a big insult" to the United States if he were not given the prize.

The agreement between Israel and Hamas, announced overnight Wednesday-Thursday, "has absolutely no impact" on the choice of the 2025 laureate because "the Nobel Committee has already made its decision," historian Asle Sveen, a specialist in the Nobel Prize, told AFP.

"Trump will not win the prize this year. I'm 100 percent certain," he said.

He emphasized that the U.S. president had long "given free rein" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bomb Gaza and had provided significant military aid to Israel.

This year, 338 individuals and organizations were nominated for the Peace Prize, which in 2025 was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a group of survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings campaigning against nuclear weapons.