Signing of cease-fire agreement expected at 09:00 GMT, source says

The signing of the agreement on the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 12 p.m. Israel time (0900 GMT), a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.

The cease-fire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.

Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal, the first phase of Trump's plan to end a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.