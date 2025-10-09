Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Signing of cease-fire agreement expected at 09:00 GMT, source says


By Reuters, 09 October 2025 09:27

Signing of cease-fire agreement expected at 09:00 GMT, source says

Smoke rises from Gaza, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, Oct. 9, 2025. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)

The signing of the agreement on the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza is expected to take place at 12 p.m. Israel time (0900 GMT), a source briefed on the details of the agreement told Reuters on Thursday.

The cease-fire is expected to come into effect on the ground in Gaza once the deal is signed, the source added.

Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal, the first phase of Trump's plan to end a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.

