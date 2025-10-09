Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Trump to Reuters on Gaza deal: 'This is a great day for the world'


/Reuters / 09 October 2025 07:25

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters on Wednesday that a Gaza cease-fire deal hammered out in Egypt represented "a great day for the world."

"The whole world has come together on this one, Israel, every country has come together. This has been a fantastic day," Trump told Reuters in a brief telephone interview.

"This is a great day for the world. This is a wonderful day, a wonderful day for everybody," he said.

