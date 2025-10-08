Haykal on official visit to Qatar 'to strengthen military cooperation'

BEIRUT — The commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Army, General Rodolph Haykal, began a two-day official visit to Qatar on Wednesday, at the invitation of the Qatari armed forces’ chief of staff, Jassim bin Mohammad al-Mannai.

According to a statement from the Lebanese Army, the visit aims to "strengthen cooperation between the Lebanese and Qatari armies in the face of current challenges."

General Haykal was received with an official ceremony at the Qatari Defense Ministry. He then held talks with the Qatari chief of staff "on developing cooperation between the armies of the two countries and on ways to support the military institution amid the delicate situation Lebanon is currently facing."

Haykal also met with the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani. The latter reaffirmed that Qatar would continue to support the Lebanese Army as well as other state institutions, while General Haykal expressed his "gratitude for Qatar's unconditional support at all levels."

General Haykal also held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister for Defense Affairs, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani. The discussions focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, the missions carried out by the army to maintain security and stability throughout the country, as well as operations in South Lebanon and cooperation with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). They also addressed efforts to implement the cease-fire agreement with Israel.