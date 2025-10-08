COMMENTARY
Is France really 'Lebanon without the sun'?
L'OLJ / By Soulayma MARDAM BEY, 08 October 2025 16:03
Was it a self-fulfilling prophecy? In the chaotic aftermath of French President Emmanuel Macron's dissolution of the National Assembly on June 9, 2024, then-outgoing Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu made a biting remark to Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. France, he said, was becoming "Lebanon without the sun." He was doubtless referring to what he saw as the looming ungovernability of his country.And with good reason: The parliament that came out of the early legislative elections held a few days later reflects society itself. It is split into three blocs, with none enjoying a clear majority: the far right represented by the National Rally (RN), a broad center-right incarnated notably by the presidential Renaissance party, and a left led by the New Popular Front, within which the France Unbowed (LFI) movement is at...
