Hamas and Israel exchange lists of hostages and prisoners demanded for release; Marwan Barghouthi among them | LIVE

Gaza: Trump asked Turkey to 'convince' Hamas to negotiate peace, says Erdogan
U.S. President Donald Trump "expressly asked" Turkey to convince Hamas to negotiate a peace deal with Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to AFP.
"During our visit to the United States and our last telephone conversation ... he expressly asked us to meet with Hamas and convince them," Erdogan told reporters, according to statements released by the Turkish presidency.
Hamas 'optimistic' after lists of prisoners-hostages swap to be released
Taher al-Nounou, a senior Hamas official, said that Palestinian and Israeli negotiators had exchanged lists of names of prisoners and hostages who would be released if an agreement were reached at the end of the talks for a cease-fire in Gaza, currently underway in Egypt.
An Egyptian source familiar with the progress of the talks told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza could be finalized before Friday if the atmosphere currently surrounding the negotiations continues.
According to Haaretz, Hamas has included in its demands the recovery of the remains of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammad, who were killed in Gaza in Israeli strikes. Yahya Sinwar was one of the main masterminds behind the Oct. 7 attacks.
Ben Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount sparks anger
Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's Minister of National Security, visited the Temple Mount, Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Wednesday on the occasion of the Sukkot holiday, according to a spokesperson for the holy site's administration.
Videos released by a small Jewish organisation called the Temple Mount Administration showed Ben Gvir leading a group walking in the compound. According to a statement from his office quoted by Haaretz, Ben Gvir "prayed for victory in the war, the destruction of Hamas, and the return of the hostages."
The tour comes after the far-right minister publicly denounced the indirect talks taking place between Israeli representatives and Hamas to end the war in Gaza via a cease-fire deal, seeking an end-game only by force.
Southern Lebanon: A coffee shop in Houla destroyed by Israeli nighttime strikes, intense drone flights overhead
As Lebanon marks two years since the opening of a "support front" for Gaza, the Israeli army continues to violate the cease-fire that came into effect on November 27.
During the night, Israeli drones repeatedly dropped bombs and a missile on a coffee shop in Houla (Marjayoun).
It was empty at the time of the attack and there were no casualties, but the building was completely destroyed, according to information received from our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
The coffee shop had already been targeted last Thursday. Machine gun fire was again directed at the outskirts of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya).
In addition, drones were observed flying over various regions of the south throughout the night.
Hamas seeks the release of renowned prisoner Marwan Barghouthi, according to Egyptian media
Hamas demanded the release of Marwan Barghouthi, the most famous Palestinian prisoner, during indirect talks with Israel last night on the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages, according to Egyptian state media cited by AFP.
Al-Qahera News announced the start of talks through Egypt on "the lists of Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons in accordance with the exchange agreement."
Among the names of prisoners mentioned in the list are Marwan Barghouthi and Palestinian figures Ahmad Saadat, Hassan Salame, and Abbas Al-Sayyed, according to the same source.
Boats from the new flotilla bound for Gaza intercepted by the Israeli army
Boats from a new international flotilla bound for Gaza were intercepted this morning off the coast of the besieged enclave by the Israeli army.
In a message published on X, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced a "futile attempt" to "enter a combat zone," specifying that "the ships and their passengers have been transferred to an Israeli port" and "should be expelled quickly."
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which helped organized the mission, said that "at least three" boats had been intercepted.
Diplomatic reinforcements in Egypt to push for an agreement on Gaza
Senior U.S., Qatari, and Turkish officials are expected to join indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel in Egypt on Wednesday aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will travel to Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesday morning, where the talks are being held, according to Qatari diplomats.
Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected to arrive in Egypt later today, according to Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.
Finally, a Turkish delegation led by intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin will also take part in the negotiations on Wednesday, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.
Today marks the second anniversary of the opening of Hezbollah's "support front" for Gaza, following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion into Israel and Israel's brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip.
Indirect negotiations are currently underway between Hamas and Israel in Egypt, with delegations from the U.S. and Qatar present as chief negotiating parties, amongst others.
