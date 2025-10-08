Gaza cease-fire talks in Egypt enter day 3 as Hamas seeks 'guarantees' Israel will end war: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025Some key things to watch today:Today: In Egypt, Gaza cease-fire talks enter day three, with a group of U.S. delegates joining the negotiations.11 a.m: Meeting of the Subcommittee of the National Education, Higher Education and Culture Committee, chaired by MP Ashraf Beydoun.11 a.m: LAUMC — Rizk Hospital host event for International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Breaking the Silence: A Dialogue on Breast Cancer. 4 p.m: National Conference on Public Education in Lebanon in presence of Minister of Education Rima Karami.7.30 p.m: Memorial ceremony organized by the Qoulna wa al-Amal Association to honor the leaders of 'the Resistance' killed during Israel's war on Lebanon last year. Cease-fire talks with Hamas, Israeli representatives and a host...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025Some key things to watch today:Today: In Egypt, Gaza cease-fire talks enter day three, with a group of U.S. delegates joining the negotiations.11 a.m: Meeting of the Subcommittee of the National Education, Higher Education and Culture Committee, chaired by MP Ashraf Beydoun.11 a.m: LAUMC — Rizk Hospital host event for International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Breaking the Silence: A Dialogue on Breast Cancer. 4 p.m: National Conference on Public Education in Lebanon in presence of Minister of Education Rima Karami.7.30 p.m: Memorial ceremony organized by the Qoulna wa al-Amal Association to honor the leaders of 'the Resistance' killed during Israel's war on Lebanon last year. Cease-fire talks with Hamas, Israeli representatives and a...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in