Gaza cease-fire talks in Egypt enter day 3 as Hamas seeks 'guarantees' Israel will end war: Everything you need to know this Wednesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Wednesday, Oct. 8.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 08 October 2025 09:15
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025Some key things to watch today:Today: In Egypt, Gaza cease-fire talks enter day three, with a group of U.S. delegates joining the negotiations.11 a.m: Meeting of the Subcommittee of the National Education, Higher Education and Culture Committee, chaired by MP Ashraf Beydoun.11 a.m: LAUMC — Rizk Hospital host event for International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Breaking the Silence: A Dialogue on Breast Cancer. 4 p.m: National Conference on Public Education in Lebanon in presence of Minister of Education Rima Karami.7.30 p.m: Memorial ceremony organized by the Qoulna wa al-Amal Association to honor the leaders of 'the Resistance' killed during Israel's war on Lebanon last year. Cease-fire talks with Hamas, Israeli representatives and a host...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025Some key things to watch today:Today: In Egypt, Gaza cease-fire talks enter day three, with a group of U.S. delegates joining the negotiations.11 a.m: Meeting of the Subcommittee of the National Education, Higher Education and Culture Committee, chaired by MP Ashraf Beydoun.11 a.m: LAUMC — Rizk Hospital host event for International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Breaking the Silence: A Dialogue on Breast Cancer. 4 p.m: National Conference on Public Education in Lebanon in presence of Minister of Education Rima Karami.7.30 p.m: Memorial ceremony organized by the Qoulna wa al-Amal Association to honor the leaders of 'the Resistance' killed during Israel's war on Lebanon last year. Cease-fire talks with Hamas, Israeli representatives and a...
On the same topic