Lebanese fighter Sylvie Samaha wins world MMA title

Sylvie Samaha made Lebanese sports history by winning gold at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, held from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2.

“She made history, becoming the first senior Lebanese woman to win an MMA world championship. A true inspiration for every athlete and every girl in Lebanon who pursues her dream,” said IMMAF Vice President Wissam Abi Nader on Instagram.

Representing Lebanon in the women’s strawweight division (under 52.2 kilograms), Samaha is coached by Lebanese MMA fighter Mohammad Fakhreddine, 41, who has 18 wins and 5 losses.

“My dream came true, and it wouldn’t have been possible without him. Words can’t express how grateful I am to the coach who believed in me, pushed me, and stood by my side. 2025 will be a year I’ll never forget. We did it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Samaha returned to Lebanon to a late-night celebration at Beirut's airport, greeted by family, a marching band, and Lebanese flags.

Screenshot from a video shared by Sylvie Samaha on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Beirut's airport.

On her path to gold, she defeated opponents from Mexico, Spain, and France in the final. The victory moved her to second place in the IMMAF world rankings in her category with 500 points, just behind Spain’s Dea Celma with 508.

Samaha had already won the IMMAF Asian Championship in December 2023.

Founded in 2012, the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation describes itself as the world’s largest platform for amateur mixed martial arts, a combat sport that blends striking and grappling techniques from multiple disciplines.