Police officer killed by stray bullet in Beirut's southern suburbs

BEIRUT — A police officer was killed Monday night by a stray bullet on the airport road that runs through Beirut's southern suburbs, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the shooter has been arrested.

According to the official police statement, Chief Warrant Officer Mohammad Jaber, was on duty when he was hit by a bullet. The 37-year-old father of three joined the police force in 2007. He was posthumously awarded several medals by the ISF, including the Wounded Medal and the Merit Medal.

According to media reports, the shooting broke out as a result of a dispute linked to a minor staying at a hotel in Burj al-Barajneh. The shooter is, according to several media outlets, the father of the minor. When contacted, the ISF did not provide further details on the case.

The possession of firearms is poorly regulated in Lebanon, and personal or family disputes often escalate into deadly shootouts. Several people are killed by stray bullets every year, especially from celebratory gunfire at weddings and funerals, during which live rounds are fired into the air.