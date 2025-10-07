‘Greater Israel,’ between fantasy and reality

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google It was April 1970. In his final address as a member of the Knesset, former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion reflected on what he described as the dilemma Israel would henceforth face.“The Six-Day War [of 1967] created new trends, or at least what seem to be new trends: those who favor peace and those who favor possessing the whole Land of Israel. I do not know which side I belong to,” he said, adding that he had always been “for both.”The remark perfectly captures Ben-Gurion’s pragmatism, Israel’s founding father, and a leading figure of the country’s left.A few years before he died in 1973, the man who devoted his life to building a Jewish state said that Israel stood at a crossroads. Confronted with the conquest of new territories, he advocated a realistic policy — neither ideological nor theological, but above all strategic and...

It was April 1970. In his final address as a member of the Knesset, former Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion reflected on what he described as the dilemma Israel would henceforth face.“The Six-Day War [of 1967] created new trends, or at least what seem to be new trends: those who favor peace and those who favor possessing the whole Land of Israel. I do not know which side I belong to,” he said, adding that he had always been “for both.”The remark perfectly captures Ben-Gurion’s pragmatism, Israel’s founding father, and a leading figure of the country’s left.A few years before he died in 1973, the man who devoted his life to building a Jewish state said that Israel stood at a crossroads. Confronted with the conquest of new territories, he advocated a realistic policy — neither ideological nor theological, but above...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in