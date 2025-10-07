The Holy See confirms dates of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Lebanon

The Holy See confirmed, in an official announcement published at 1 p.m. Beirut time today, the dates of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Lebanon.

"In response to the invitation of His Excellency the President of the Republic and the Lebanese ecclesiastical authorities, the Holy Father will make an apostolic visit to Lebanon from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. The program of the apostolic visit will be announced in due course," the announcement said, according to the statement relayed by the National News Agency (NNA). According to AFP, the 70-year-old American pope is expected to visit Iznik in northwest Turkey from Nov. 27 to 30.

In September, Vatican sources indicated that preparations were underway for this trip, without providing further details.

According to the plan, which has been under consideration for several weeks, Robert Francis Prevost was to make his first papal trip abroad in two stages: First to Turkey, for the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, a major event in Christian history, followed by a trip to Lebanon.