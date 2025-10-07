'Positive' talks in Egypt, new session set for Tuesday

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas that began Monday in Egypt to end the Gaza war were described as "positive," and are set to resume on Tuesday, two Palestinian sources close to the Hamas negotiating team told AFP.

"The discussions were positive last night, with a first session that lasted four hours," one of the sources said. "The indirect negotiations are scheduled to resume at midday," the source added.

The second source confirmed those remarks, both regarding how the first session unfolded and plans for the talks to continue Tuesday in Sharm al-Sheikh, the Red Sea resort in the Sinai.