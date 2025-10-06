Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Indirect truce discussions begin in Sharm al-Sheikh


By AFP, 06 October 2025 18:27

A man reads a pocket edition of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, sitting in front of a tent sheltering people displaced by the war in southern Deir el-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israeli delegations who came to Egypt to discuss a cease-fire in Gaza have begun in Sharm el-Sheikh, focusing on discussions over the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, state-affiliated Egyptian television al-Qahera News announced Monday.

Egyptian and Qatari mediators "are working with both parties to establish a mechanism" for the release of all hostages in exchange for prisoners, according to the same source.

