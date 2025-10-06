EU wants to be part of a transitional body

The European Union is seeking a role in US President Donald Trump's transitional authority for the Gaza Strip, its top diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters on Monday.
"Yes we feel that Europe has a great role and we should be also on board with this," foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, when asked if the E.U. wanted to take part in Trump's "Board of Peace".
