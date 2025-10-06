Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

EU wants to be part of a transitional body


AFP / By AFP, 06 October 2025 18:01

EU wants to be part of a transitional body

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas talks to the press after attending the 29th GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Meeting in Kuwait on Oct. 6, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

The European Union is seeking a role in US President Donald Trump's transitional authority for the Gaza Strip, its top diplomat Kaja Kallas told reporters on Monday. 

"Yes we feel that Europe has a great role and we should be also on board with this," foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, when asked if the E.U. wanted to take part in Trump's "Board of Peace".

