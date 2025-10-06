Motorcycle theft and smuggling ring busted in Beirut’s southern suburbs

BEIRUT — The General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Monday that a motorcycle theft and smuggling network has been dismantled in Hay al-Sellom (southern suburbs of Beirut).

"The ISF received information about a stolen motorcycle, which was found in a shop in Hay al-Sellom," the statement said.

It added that two arrests followed: M.A (Lebanese, born in 1995), owner of the shop and known to law enforcement, and M.M (Lebanese, born in 2004), one of his employees.

A search of the shop led to the seizure of 29 customs documents for motorcycles that are missing, with all the vehicles' details.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to buying motorcycles (likely stolen) from various sellers to smuggle them into the (Palestinian) Burj al-Barajneh camp, where they are bought by an individual for $50 each.

The suspects have been handed over to the judiciary and investigations are ongoing to arrest other accomplices.